MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Light-on-the-wallet wines for the dark times ahead

Investors are waiting for the release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve chair’s address for insight into US direction of monetary policy
All levels of government must work with the private sector to fix the troubles holding the promising sector back
Harold Mashishi, chairperson of a Cosmo City school governing body, says 50-60 learners can usually be found in one class
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division
SA estimated to expand by only 1.9% in 2022, while Nigeria and Angola are both expected to grow by 3.1%
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
But activists are sceptical, saying expression of regret is insufficient without cases being legally resolved in court and perpetrators tried
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
Celebrities and broadcaster NBC had abandoned the 2022 event due to ethical wrongdoings at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Pollyanna would look at the state of Eskom and brightly assert that there’s a positive side to the load-shedding that’s become a way of life in SA.
“For a start,” she’d say, “look at how it brings down your utility bills.” The relief — such as it may be — can only be temporary. Eskom’s standard response to enforced lower power purchases is to raise the cost per unit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Light-on-the-wallet wines for the dark times ahead
Pollyanna would look at the state of Eskom and brightly assert that there’s a positive side to the load-shedding that’s become a way of life in SA.
“For a start,” she’d say, “look at how it brings down your utility bills.” The relief — such as it may be — can only be temporary. Eskom’s standard response to enforced lower power purchases is to raise the cost per unit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.