What is the ‘kraken’ Covid variant and is it cause for concern?

US jobs data on Friday, which showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, was interpreted by investors as an indication that the Fed can be less hawkish
Turkey’s outcome will shape geopolitical and economic calculations in Washington and Moscow, as well as capitals across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa
Former public protector urges party not to be part of the problem in freeing citizens from inequality, and to improve their quality of life
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Groups want Danone to republish its compulsory duty of care report and specifically account for its plastic use, including a concrete strategy to reduce it
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
China recently dropped Covid-19 border controls that had largely prevented its 1.4-billion residents from travelling for three years.
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
A new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in 2022 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US — and picked up a creepy moniker along the way. Nicknamed the “kraken” variant by some, it surged through the US and has now been identified in at least 28 other countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Is it more dangerous? Does it spread more easily? And how will it affect China’s Covid-19 outbreak? Here are all your questions, answered:
What is the new variant?
XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the Omicron XBB subvariant, which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1. The original XBB variant has already caused waves of infection in countries including Singapore and India since the WHO first raised concern about it in October.
How fast is XBB.1.5 spreading?
While accounting for just 1% of all Covid-19 cases at the start of December, estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that it surged to become the dominant strain by the end of the month, responsible for about 41% of all infections. In northeastern states, that figure has jumped above 70%. XBB.1.5 is “the most transmissible subvariant which has been detected yet”, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, told the media on Wednesday.
While it has been reported in only 29 countries, health authorities are warning it could be much more widespread and silently proliferating thanks to a drop-off in testing. In other countries, the proportion of infections caused by XBB.1.5 has remained lower, though the picture may rapidly change. Estimates from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that the variant made up about 4% of Covid-19 infections in England by mid-December, while Canada has found a handful of such cases. Scientists pointed out that the subvariant has a much stronger affinity to ACE2, a key receptor for the virus, which allows it to bind more easily and boosts its transmissibility.
Is it more dangerous than previous variants?
There haven’t been significant differences in severity reported between cases caused by XBB.1.5 and previous variants. Like other strains that concerned scientists, however, XBB.1.5 is attracting attention because it is exhibiting signs of immunity escape. That means it has an ability to evade natural immunity or previous protection provided by vaccines, and reinfect people who have recovered from an earlier bout of Covid-19.
Data remains limited on XBB.1.5’s severity and its propensity to cause severe disease or death. Previous therapies to tackle Covid-19 — like monoclonal antibody treatments — were rendered ineffective by previous strains. That trend is set to continue with the new variant. Scientists in a recent peer-reviewed article published in the journal Cell warned that subvariants such as XBB pose “serious threats” to current Covid-19 vaccines. Higher transmissibility also means more people are likely to get infected, and thereby suffer severe outcomes.
It’s unclear if the US experience with XBB.1.5 will extend to other countries. America, unlike many other developed nations, suffers from low vaccination rates. Only 15% of the population aged five and above has received an updated bivalent booster dose. The rate is slightly better among the vulnerable elderly population, including those aged 65 and above, with fewer than four in 10 receiving the shot. Hospitalisation rates for Covid-19 are already rising, amid a surge in other winter-season infections like influenza. The WHO plans to release an updated assessment on the variant’s risks in the coming days.
Has it reached China yet and what will be its impact?
China, which is going through a major wave of infections after dismantling its stringent zero-Covid policy in recent weeks, has yet to report any domestic cases of XBB.1.5. Shanghai has detected three infections caused by the variant and said all were imported cases. But health agencies across the world, including the WHO, have raised concerns that China isn’t providing enough genomic sequencing information to come to any definitive conclusions.
In the meantime, the country’s Covid-19 wave is being driven by two other Omicron strains: BA.5.2 and BF.7. Together they account for 97.5% of all local infections, according to genomic sequencing data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While authorities have tried to allay fears that the XBB variants will drive new waves of infection, the public — already spooked by the strained healthcare system and limited availability of treatments — isn’t convinced.
A widely circulated viral post claiming the XBB variant may lead to vomiting and diarrhoea led to an anti-diarrhoea medication selling out across China as panicked buyers snapped it up.
Where did the ‘kraken’ name come from?
Covid-19 variants are named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet. Previous strains such as Alpha and Delta fell under the convention.
But the previous Greek-named variant, Omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango”. That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including kraken. The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
What is the ‘kraken’ Covid variant and is it cause for concern?
Higher transmissibility means more people are likely to get infected and suffer severe outcomes
A new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in 2022 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US — and picked up a creepy moniker along the way. Nicknamed the “kraken” variant by some, it surged through the US and has now been identified in at least 28 other countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Is it more dangerous? Does it spread more easily? And how will it affect China’s Covid-19 outbreak? Here are all your questions, answered:
What is the new variant?
XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the Omicron XBB subvariant, which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1. The original XBB variant has already caused waves of infection in countries including Singapore and India since the WHO first raised concern about it in October.
How fast is XBB.1.5 spreading?
While accounting for just 1% of all Covid-19 cases at the start of December, estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that it surged to become the dominant strain by the end of the month, responsible for about 41% of all infections. In northeastern states, that figure has jumped above 70%. XBB.1.5 is “the most transmissible subvariant which has been detected yet”, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, told the media on Wednesday.
While it has been reported in only 29 countries, health authorities are warning it could be much more widespread and silently proliferating thanks to a drop-off in testing. In other countries, the proportion of infections caused by XBB.1.5 has remained lower, though the picture may rapidly change. Estimates from the Wellcome Sanger Institute found that the variant made up about 4% of Covid-19 infections in England by mid-December, while Canada has found a handful of such cases. Scientists pointed out that the subvariant has a much stronger affinity to ACE2, a key receptor for the virus, which allows it to bind more easily and boosts its transmissibility.
Is it more dangerous than previous variants?
There haven’t been significant differences in severity reported between cases caused by XBB.1.5 and previous variants. Like other strains that concerned scientists, however, XBB.1.5 is attracting attention because it is exhibiting signs of immunity escape. That means it has an ability to evade natural immunity or previous protection provided by vaccines, and reinfect people who have recovered from an earlier bout of Covid-19.
Data remains limited on XBB.1.5’s severity and its propensity to cause severe disease or death. Previous therapies to tackle Covid-19 — like monoclonal antibody treatments — were rendered ineffective by previous strains. That trend is set to continue with the new variant. Scientists in a recent peer-reviewed article published in the journal Cell warned that subvariants such as XBB pose “serious threats” to current Covid-19 vaccines. Higher transmissibility also means more people are likely to get infected, and thereby suffer severe outcomes.
It’s unclear if the US experience with XBB.1.5 will extend to other countries. America, unlike many other developed nations, suffers from low vaccination rates. Only 15% of the population aged five and above has received an updated bivalent booster dose. The rate is slightly better among the vulnerable elderly population, including those aged 65 and above, with fewer than four in 10 receiving the shot. Hospitalisation rates for Covid-19 are already rising, amid a surge in other winter-season infections like influenza. The WHO plans to release an updated assessment on the variant’s risks in the coming days.
Has it reached China yet and what will be its impact?
China, which is going through a major wave of infections after dismantling its stringent zero-Covid policy in recent weeks, has yet to report any domestic cases of XBB.1.5. Shanghai has detected three infections caused by the variant and said all were imported cases. But health agencies across the world, including the WHO, have raised concerns that China isn’t providing enough genomic sequencing information to come to any definitive conclusions.
In the meantime, the country’s Covid-19 wave is being driven by two other Omicron strains: BA.5.2 and BF.7. Together they account for 97.5% of all local infections, according to genomic sequencing data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While authorities have tried to allay fears that the XBB variants will drive new waves of infection, the public — already spooked by the strained healthcare system and limited availability of treatments — isn’t convinced.
A widely circulated viral post claiming the XBB variant may lead to vomiting and diarrhoea led to an anti-diarrhoea medication selling out across China as panicked buyers snapped it up.
Where did the ‘kraken’ name come from?
Covid-19 variants are named by an expert group convened by the WHO. It identifies so-called variants of concern that have potential global public health significance, such as reducing the effectiveness of current pandemic measures, using the Greek alphabet. Previous strains such as Alpha and Delta fell under the convention.
But the previous Greek-named variant, Omicron, emerged more than a year ago and left no room for the emergence of other, significantly different strains. Omicron has spawned multiple lineages, including XBB.1.5, and their names stem from a mix of alphabets and numbers known as “Pango”. That has led to the rise in popularity of informal online nicknames, including kraken. The moniker for XBB.1.5 was proposed by an evolutionary professor on Twitter to match the strength of the new strain with the mythological sea monster.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Musk yields to nominative determinism as perfume salesman
Singapore to repeal colonial-era sex ban
Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China digs in heels after rebukes over huge gaps in Covid-19 numbers
Global health authorities press China on 'dubious' Covid data
China continues to decline offer of Covid-19 vaccines from US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.