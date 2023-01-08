Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
As South Africans gird themselves to return to their jobs after the holiday break, a lucky few can look forward to working only four days a week — for the same pay as a five-day week.
They will be the guinea pigs in a six-month pilot of the reduced-hours model being implemented by the 4 Day Week South Africa Coalition, an alliance of employers who are keen to explore the concept...
Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA
Next month staff at 21 companies will start a six-month pilot to test the viability of working shorter hours for the same pay
