Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA

Next month staff at 21 companies will start a six-month pilot to test the viability of working shorter hours for the same pay

08 January 2023 - 07:16

As South Africans gird themselves to return to their jobs after the holiday break, a lucky few can look forward to working only four days a week — for the same pay as a five-day week. 

They will be the guinea pigs in a six-month pilot of the reduced-hours model being implemented by the 4 Day Week South Africa Coalition, an alliance of employers who are keen to explore the concept...

