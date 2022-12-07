Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Peering into 2023 past the buffalo in the room

Some back an unchained Ramaphosa to rally the majority and intensify the reform drive

07 December 2022 - 05:00 Yacoob Abba Omar

This year began with the burning of parliament. It looked like it was going to end with the torching of the Ramaphosa presidency.

This being my last column for the year, and given my penchant for scenarios, I thought I should not get caught up with the immediate but rather focus on the issues that are likely to dominate our lives next year...

