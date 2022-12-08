Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Gas? A transition to totally wasted infrastructure

Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:07

I made my own trap last week when I read a tweet reporting that Johann Rupert had said at the Remgro annual general meeting that green (renewable) energy was “not enough” for SA right now. I replied: “All very well for @cutmaker to say that but Remgro’s invested heavily in fossil fuels in SA. If he really thinks gas is a good idea he should stop opposing fracking in the Karoo. TotalEnergies will soon start surveying for gas off Hermanus. The whales approve. Lovely...”

I was wrong. Remgro is invested in Total SA, the downstream local affiliate of the French oil giant. And its stake is up for sale. TotalEnergies, the French parent, is applying for a licence to drill for gas near the environmentally sensitive whale sanctuaries around Hermanus and towards Mossel Bay...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.