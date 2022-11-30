JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youth needs the village more than ever as the state fails

Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
It also considers using frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine
They may face more drama in clash with the team that forced their exit in 2010
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
SA shortchanges its young people by failing to provide them with transitions between school and the workplace that can give them order and discipline; and by failing to assist them with pathways to careers. I had the luck to come across people — the metaphorical villagers — who provided me with both.
One such villager who helped raise me is Omar Badsha, a documentary photographer. Last week Badsha was honoured by the University of Johannesburg with the Ellen Kuzwayo Award for his use of art and photography to document the brutality of apartheid and give voice to the oppressed. A great photograph says more than words. The other recipient was Rev Paul Verryn for his fight against socioeconomic inequality and poverty...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youth needs the village more than ever as the state fails
Without people to help them move from school to the workplace, many fall through the cracks
SA shortchanges its young people by failing to provide them with transitions between school and the workplace that can give them order and discipline; and by failing to assist them with pathways to careers. I had the luck to come across people — the metaphorical villagers — who provided me with both.
One such villager who helped raise me is Omar Badsha, a documentary photographer. Last week Badsha was honoured by the University of Johannesburg with the Ellen Kuzwayo Award for his use of art and photography to document the brutality of apartheid and give voice to the oppressed. A great photograph says more than words. The other recipient was Rev Paul Verryn for his fight against socioeconomic inequality and poverty...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.