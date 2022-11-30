Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Youth needs the village more than ever as the state fails

Without people to help them move from school to the workplace, many fall through the cracks

30 November 2022 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

SA shortchanges its young people by failing to provide them with transitions between school and the workplace that can give them order and discipline; and by failing to assist them with pathways to careers. I had the luck to come across people — the metaphorical villagers — who provided me with both.

One such villager who helped raise me is Omar Badsha, a documentary photographer. Last week Badsha was honoured by the University of Johannesburg with the Ellen Kuzwayo Award for his use of art and photography to document the brutality of apartheid and give voice to the oppressed. A great photograph says more than words. The other recipient was Rev Paul Verryn for his fight against socioeconomic inequality and poverty...

