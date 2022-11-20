Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus should have kept mum until after Italy win

Time to draw attention to inconsistencies in refereeing is when you win, not when you lose

20 November 2022 - 19:27 GAVIN RICH

There was a sense of perfect timing in the way the Springboks ended off a bizarre week in SA rugby with a performance against Italy that provided the statement of growth that many of their supporters have been crying out for.

There was of course some irony too in the sense that had it come a week earlier, Rassie Erasmus would not be facing the prospect of watching a second successive Twickenham Test against England from a hotel room. If he wanted to tweet about the inconsistency of modern refereeing, after Italy might have been a better time for him to do it if he wanted to be taken seriously...

