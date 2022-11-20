GAVIN RICH: Erasmus should have kept mum until after Italy win

Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
There was a sense of perfect timing in the way the Springboks ended off a bizarre week in SA rugby with a performance against Italy that provided the statement of growth that many of their supporters have been crying out for.
There was of course some irony too in the sense that had it come a week earlier, Rassie Erasmus would not be facing the prospect of watching a second successive Twickenham Test against England from a hotel room. If he wanted to tweet about the inconsistency of modern refereeing, after Italy might have been a better time for him to do it if he wanted to be taken seriously...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GAVIN RICH: Erasmus should have kept mum until after Italy win
Time to draw attention to inconsistencies in refereeing is when you win, not when you lose
There was a sense of perfect timing in the way the Springboks ended off a bizarre week in SA rugby with a performance against Italy that provided the statement of growth that many of their supporters have been crying out for.
There was of course some irony too in the sense that had it come a week earlier, Rassie Erasmus would not be facing the prospect of watching a second successive Twickenham Test against England from a hotel room. If he wanted to tweet about the inconsistency of modern refereeing, after Italy might have been a better time for him to do it if he wanted to be taken seriously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.