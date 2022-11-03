European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
They and the F**kwit-Useless-Stern system ensured a day of misery for Proteas fans
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
UK Court finds the company corrupted officials in various countries to get oil deals
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Sterling weakens against dollar as new forecasts show recession lasting into 2024
SA lose to Pakistan but a win over Netherlands will guarantee safe passage to knockout stages
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago can be a very funny man. A decade ago, as director-general of the National Treasury, he told parliament’s finance committee that he was fed up with answering for the sins of SAA: “They must answer for themselves.”
Sceptical about “tough love” conditions for bailouts, he said state-owned enterprises (SOEs) resemble heavy drinkers looking for a fix. Give them something today and they may go away for a while, but “I have been long enough in the Treasury to know that they will come again for more”...
ANTHONY BUTLER: SOEs are like alcoholics who can’t settle for one free drink
Bailouts and transfers in the medium-term budget may just make things worse
