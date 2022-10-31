NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Drug smugglers go hi-tech

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
And our young cadres now know there is always a second, postprison career when they enter their 80s
Port operator has been looking to the private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key economic sectors like mining and agriculture
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future, to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: October 18 2028
For the first time, Interpol managed to secure convictions for the kingpins of a worldwide drug smuggling cartel that no longer smuggles drugs. The Toros Cartel evolved their smuggling techniques from human mules to private planes, to autonomous drones and submarines. But they finally got caught with a network of thousands of 3D printers across North America, Europe and Asia.
At yesterday’s press briefing, Interpol spokesperson Belinda Sanchez described how a hi-tech investigation and international chase spanning more than three years, culminated in the apprehension and conviction of the top seven masterminds behind the drug ring.
Having seen a sudden and huge decrease of intercepted drug shipments in early 2023, combined with the slump in confiscated drugs on the street, Interpol come up with two theories. Smugglers had become more sophisticated, or smuggling had stopped. As it turned out, both were true.
Sanchez explained that to assist with deciphering the mystery, Interpol had teamed up with a hi-tech company from Amsterdam, employing artificial intelligence to analyse millions of records of 3D printer sales, basic chemical supplies, emailed drug printing files, bank transfers, and cartel members’ travels.
The costly smuggling, in-country distribution, and stockpiling of drugs had been eliminated by technology, driving the Toro Cartel’s profits through the roof. The cartel’s thugs had been replaced by computer whizz-kids who could print drugs where and when needed, making them almost impossible to apprehend.
What concerned Interpol the most though, were the designer drug blueprints they found at several locations. With their huge cash hordes, the drug cartels were evolving into legit Biotech and Pharma companies focusing on personalised recreational drugs and human chemical augmentation.
Sanchez warned that though today was a victory, criminal gangs could deploy modern tech quickly and without regulation, making the future of law enforcement a hi-tech game of cat and mouse in cyberspace, metaverses, and the dark web.
Stop shipping, start printing
Solve supply chain issues with 3D printing
Dateline: March 17 2027
Since 2020 we’ve learnt a new term: “supply chain fragility”, and it’s been the bane of producers the world over. First came travel restrictions and lockdowns in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. No sooner were we recovering from that than the war in Eastern Europe created new backlogs and bottlenecks.
In 33 months, everything from computer chips to edible oils to wheat and crude became threatened commodities, in short supply and subject to all kinds of delays, embargoes and preferential deals. The reasons were many and varied, including conflict, sanctions, and stockpiling, but the end result was shortages and, in some cases, rationing.
Some manufacturers were obliged to make spec changes, like Ford did when they couldn’t source enough chips for the new model Explorer. Countries operating on the margin in terms of food and energy security, suddenly were faced with the prospect of hunger and cold, and dependent on international aid. The ripple effect of these successive shocks had a global impact.
And that’s where tech has come to the rescue. Additive manufacturing techniques like precision fermentation and 3D printing have completely short-circuited the supply chain and shipping merry-go-round. Now, instead of waiting for modified maize starch from Australia, or hoping for an allocation of wheat from Ukraine, or steel components from China, producers are making stuff from base materials, right where it’s needed.
For decades, futurists were promising that 3D printing would revolutionise manufacturing, but that’s not really what happened. Instead, additive manufacturing has disrupted shipping and logistics, and turned global trade upside down.
So, if you’re still struggling with supply chain issues, perhaps you should stop shipping, and start printing.
• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
