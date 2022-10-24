Though higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, data showed
I don’t have any clients for whom R10,000 is 2.5% of their income
The proposals aim to achieve compliance with Financial Action Task Force standards
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Proposals under review could mean a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite its $38bn rollout plan
The scheme will see the Department of Agriculture provide grant financing for emerging farmers which the Land Bank will match rand for rand
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Accusing Kyiv of lacing shells with nuclear material means Moscow has already done so, says Zelensky
The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future, to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: February 16 2024..
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Digital Rockstar tops the charts
Who needs a singer or a songwriter when a computer can do both?
Dateline: February 16 2024..
