×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA’s mixed fortunes with the global steel value chain

The growing reliance on exports of steel-related products has done little to promote inclusive growth

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 14:05

In the past 20 years SA has developed a new dependency on exports of commodities used in steel production. It showcases the adaptability of SA mining, but also the costs of banking heavily on mineral exports. While bringing in critical export revenues in the short run, it has ultimately contributed to SA’s profound inequality and vulnerability to cycles and structural changes in the world economy.

From 2003 to 2013 sales of steel inputs — iron, manganese and chrome ore, plus ferrous alloys — to China rose from 1% to 10% of SA exports. After world commodity prices crashed in 2011 revenues from these products fell sharply. In constant terms exports of steel inputs peaked at $12bn in 2011, then fell to $6bn in 2015 before recovering to $8bn in 2019. Through the 2010s they fluctuated at 7%-10% of SA’s total export revenues...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.