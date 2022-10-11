BIG READ: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — American propaganda or just fast fun in the sun?

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, has plunged 43.63% this year
Stoppages would negatively affect both import and export activities, though the actual cost will depend on the duration of the strike
It’s the first time in more than a decade that the department has failed to get a clean bill of health from the auditor-general
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
Group is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
The move comes just more than a week after a US judge dismissed a separate $10bn lawsuit filed in 2021
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
Should we not be joining in, since US power seems to be standing between us and nuclear calamity?
When a first-class reviewer like Stephanie Zacharek of Time magazine writes about the movie Top Gun: Maverick that it is easy to make peace with the men in it, you can’t help thinking: is patriarchy working its poison? Or American propaganda, perhaps?
Zacharek is too smart to have drunk from those cups, and does call the original Top Gun a “caveman relic ... a high-flying fantasy populated with dude bros, before we even had a name for them”. But for Americans surrounded by technological wonders, it might be hard to see that, just like the original 1985 movie was Cold War cultural weaponry hard and true, the post-Covid-19 version celebrates US power as still alive and well and making noise in a cinema or on an aircraft carrier near you...
