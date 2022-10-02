×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: A grim country still waiting for better days

Many of those who say they have a counterplan are willing to abandon working together in favour of some selfish advantage

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 17:14 Michael Morris

Wikipedia reveals that a defining feature of Super Crown Bookstores in the US in the mid-1990s was that each of them carried up to 80,000 titles.  

I looked it up because I was l trying to remember choosing Bruce Catton’s Reflections on the Civil War, which I inscribed at the time, “Super Crown Bookstore, Washington, August 1994”. It was one of some dozen titles purchased in the course of my four-week, six-city trip across the US — courtesy of the state department’s superlative International Visitor Programme for journalists — which remained unread on my various bookshelves of the past nearly 30 years until about a month ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.