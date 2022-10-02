MICHAEL MORRIS: A grim country still waiting for better days

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
FSCA paper recommends a holistic and consistent approach to the treatment of lost accounts and unclaimed assets within the sector
German carmaker forecasts that after 2026 electric vehicles will account for half of their sales in SA
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Workers to get fixed average yearly pay rises of 6% and more for three years and CPI-linked hikes in years four and five
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
Concern played down about the victory being taken away due to possible safety car infringements by the Mexican
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
Wikipedia reveals that a defining feature of Super Crown Bookstores in the US in the mid-1990s was that each of them carried up to 80,000 titles.
I looked it up because I was l trying to remember choosing Bruce Catton’s Reflections on the Civil War, which I inscribed at the time, “Super Crown Bookstore, Washington, August 1994”. It was one of some dozen titles purchased in the course of my four-week, six-city trip across the US — courtesy of the state department’s superlative International Visitor Programme for journalists — which remained unread on my various bookshelves of the past nearly 30 years until about a month ago...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL MORRIS: A grim country still waiting for better days
Many of those who say they have a counterplan are willing to abandon working together in favour of some selfish advantage
Wikipedia reveals that a defining feature of Super Crown Bookstores in the US in the mid-1990s was that each of them carried up to 80,000 titles.
I looked it up because I was l trying to remember choosing Bruce Catton’s Reflections on the Civil War, which I inscribed at the time, “Super Crown Bookstore, Washington, August 1994”. It was one of some dozen titles purchased in the course of my four-week, six-city trip across the US — courtesy of the state department’s superlative International Visitor Programme for journalists — which remained unread on my various bookshelves of the past nearly 30 years until about a month ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.