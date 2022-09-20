How 4IR tech can alleviate climate change with high-resolution weather predictions

Throughout the world, climate change damages our earth with extreme droughts, storms and flooding. This also affects source water quality and sea levels rising. We need to adapt our traditional ways of managing water to alleviate this, and fourth industrial revolution technology (4IR) can assist.

How extreme weather can be spotted timeously with 4IR tech

Though adverse weather cannot be averted, knowing when and where severe weather can be expected, to a higher degree of accuracy, helps with prevention and recovery. Advanced 4IR technologies play a significant role in modern weather pattern detection.

A leader in the field is tech company International Business Machines (IBM). The company’s Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (IBM GRAF) helps democratise weather forecasts so people, businesses and governments — anywhere — can make better decisions.

IBM says its system can predict conditions up to 12 hours in advance and covers parts of the world which have not had access to such detailed data.

Regions covered include Asia, Africa and South America, in addition to Europe and North America. IBM says other global weather models cover between 10km² and 15km² and are updated every six to 12 hours. IBM’s system will forecast down to 3km² and update hourly.

“The enhanced forecasts could be revolutionary for some areas of the world, such as for a rural farmer in India or Kenya,” says Cameron Clayton, head of The Weather Company, a subsidiary of IBM.

“If you’ve never had access to high-resolution weather data but could now anticipate thunderstorms before they approach your fields, you can better plan for planting or harvesting.”

Watch this informative video about what the Weather Company calls “Democratizing the World's Weather Data”.