×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Slinking deeper into inflation after a cascade of crises

The 2008 financial crisis pointed to the need to reform the architecture of global finance

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 16:19

As the world slinks deeper into inflation there is the customary search for causes and, of course, a scramble to apportion blame. Somewhat predictably, there is the tendency to look at more immediate empirically verifiable events or states of affairs — which is not entirely misplaced given the ahistoricity of orthodox economics. Hidden in the toolbox of instruments and methods are the historical origins and enduring continuities of political power plays.

In more immediate terms the causes of the current surge of inflation may be any combination of central banks feeding money into financial systems, the transnational fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which ripped large chunks of gas, grains, oil and fertiliser from global supplies — China’s prepandemic disruption of global supply chains, the pandemic itself, and a prepandemic austerity by stealth marked by fiscal largesse to the wealthy, mainly to banks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.