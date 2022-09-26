Gazprom supply concerns prompt search for other energy resources in Moldova

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Chisinau — Moldova fears Russian gas company Gazprom could reduce or cut the country’s gas supply from October 1 and is looking at alternative energy sources, President Maia Sandu said on Monday.
One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova is heavily reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by the surge in gas prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We have no confidence that Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova after October 1. From this date, the price for Moldova under the current contract should be significantly lower,” the pro-Western Sandu said.
“In case supplies are reduced or stopped, we are looking at the possibility of supplies of energy resources from alternative sources,” she said.
Sandu did not say why Gazprom might reduce or cut supply. State-controlled Gazprom, which has reduced gas supplies to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, did not immediately comment on her remarks.
Moldova has previously said Gazprom could cut off gas if one of the contractual conditions is not met — completion of an audit of its accumulated debt for supplies estimated at $709m.
The gas price in Moldova fluctuates from month to month based on the spot price for gas and oil. But from October 1, the formula used to calculate the price will change.
The gas price formula is now 70% based on the spot gas price, which is very high, and 30% on the oil price. From October 1, the formula will change to be 70% based on the oil price and 30% on the spot gas price.
State gas company Moldovagaz has paid for gas deliveries from Gazprom for August, but a senior company source said that it is struggling to make its 50% advance payment for September amounting to $33.89m.
Thousands of protesters have gathered in Chisinau over the past two weekends, demanding the resignation of Sandu and her government and complaining of high inflation and fuel prices.
Reuters
