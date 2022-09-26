×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Gazprom supply concerns prompt search for other energy resources in Moldova

Protesters call for President Maia Sandu and her government to resign over the country’s gas supply

26 September 2022 - 18:23 Agency Staff
Moldova's President Maia Sandu at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 27 2022. File Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via REUTERS
Moldova's President Maia Sandu at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 27 2022. File Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via REUTERS

Chisinau — Moldova fears Russian gas company Gazprom could reduce or cut the country’s gas supply from October 1 and is looking at alternative energy sources, President Maia Sandu said on Monday.

One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova is heavily reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by the surge in gas prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have no confidence that Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova after October 1. From this date, the price for Moldova under the current contract should be significantly lower,” the pro-Western Sandu said.

“In case supplies are reduced or stopped, we are looking at the possibility of supplies of energy resources from alternative sources,” she said.

Sandu did not say why Gazprom might reduce or cut supply. State-controlled Gazprom, which has reduced gas supplies to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, did not immediately comment on her remarks.

Moldova has previously said Gazprom could cut off gas if one of the contractual conditions is not met — completion of an audit of its accumulated debt for supplies estimated at $709m.

The gas price in Moldova fluctuates from month to month based on the spot price for gas and oil. But from October 1, the formula used to calculate the price will change.

The gas price formula is now 70% based on the spot gas price, which is very high, and 30% on the oil price. From October 1, the formula will change to be 70% based on the oil price and 30% on the spot gas price.

State gas company Moldovagaz has paid for gas deliveries from Gazprom for August, but a senior company source said that it is struggling to make its 50% advance payment for September amounting to $33.89m.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Chisinau over the past  two weekends, demanding the resignation of Sandu and her government and complaining of high inflation and fuel prices.

Reuters

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

The French energy giant aims to secure supplies after Russia cut exports to Europe
News
6 days ago

Russian economist says sanctions 30%-40% effective

Economy would have expanded as much as 6% in 2022, deputy finance minister says, but warns of serious problems should soaring export revenues decline
World
6 days ago

Rosneft up in arms after Germany seizes assets

Russia’s oil major to ‘consider all possible measures to protect its shareholders, including legal action’
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Protests against Putin’s new draft spread in ...
World / Europe
2.
Belgium under pressure as some EU states push for ...
World / Europe
3.
US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ ...
World / Asia
5.
Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Soaring energy prices imperil competitiveness of Europe’s industrial giants

News

Ukraine war diverts attention from emission cut promises

News

Germany signs gas deal with UAE as chancellor visits Gulf

World / Europe

Germany nationalises Uniper to keep the lights on

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.