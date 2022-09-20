MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Blind tastings that do not disappoint

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Latest proposals would also allow workers to access some of the savings portion of their pension funds immediately on implentation of the system
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
Stor-Age will keep its primary listing on the JSE as it joins competitors GrowthPoint, Equites, Fairvest, Nepi Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate and MAS Real Estate on the A2X
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
A Gimmethegreenlight colt named Green Sceptre will likely be the sale stopper at Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track” auction
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
Most deluxe wines destined for high-profile sales, whether on auction or in prestige market places such as the Place de Bordeaux, are spared the image risk of a blind tasting assessment. For a few years a small group of the best-known international wine writers persuaded the Bordeaux trade to let them sample the annual “primeur” releases with labels out of sight. The critics clearly felt confident that their reputations would remain intact if they were less than complimentary about a wine from some famous chateau.
It turns out that the proprietors were less certain about their wines, or more concerned with the fragility of the estate’s image — and very anxious about the financial impact of a less-than-flattering score. The “privilege” of tasting the wines unsighted was withdrawn after a few years, leaving the critics with the infinitely more difficult task of trying to separate the wine in the glass from the brand value of the label in front of them...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Blind tastings that do not disappoint
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
Most deluxe wines destined for high-profile sales, whether on auction or in prestige market places such as the Place de Bordeaux, are spared the image risk of a blind tasting assessment. For a few years a small group of the best-known international wine writers persuaded the Bordeaux trade to let them sample the annual “primeur” releases with labels out of sight. The critics clearly felt confident that their reputations would remain intact if they were less than complimentary about a wine from some famous chateau.
It turns out that the proprietors were less certain about their wines, or more concerned with the fragility of the estate’s image — and very anxious about the financial impact of a less-than-flattering score. The “privilege” of tasting the wines unsighted was withdrawn after a few years, leaving the critics with the infinitely more difficult task of trying to separate the wine in the glass from the brand value of the label in front of them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.