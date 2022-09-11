×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA is falling further behind

11 September 2022 - 16:51 Busisiwe Mavuso

With so many challenges facing SA as we attempt to transform the economy, we have to take care of the smaller things along with the big structural reforms being implemented. We want SA not only to grow economically and create jobs, but to be internationally competitive — the two go hand in hand.

The Fraser report, which measures economic freedom in 165 countries, provides a useful checklist that highlights where we’re coming up short. Released last week, the report measures the “year of Covid”, and it’s no surprise that our ranking dived to 99th from 93rd in 2019...

