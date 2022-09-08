×

Economy

Report details loss of SA’s economic freedom, drop in rankings due to Covid-19

SA is ranked 99th out of 165 countries in the annual Fraser report, demonstrating a downward trend from 2000

08 September 2022 - 12:40

SA’s ranking in terms of economic freedom in the world declined in 2020, the year when the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions were prevalent around the globe.

Its ranking fell to 99th out of 165 countries measured in the Fraser Institute of Canada’s Economic Freedom of the World: 2022 Annual Report, released Thursday in SA by the Free Market Foundation (FMF). This continued a downward trend in economic freedom from 2000 when SA was ranked 47th. In 2019, SA was ranked 93rd...

