Report details loss of SA’s economic freedom, drop in rankings due to Covid-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
By going on the attack against a prosecutor and a journalist, Zuma is sends a signal to others
The KZN municipality’s disconnection drive aims to recoup a total of R5.5bn from defaulters, which include government entities, businesses, schools and residents
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
City of Guiyang, which operates the server centre that houses all online data generated and stored by hundreds of millions of Chinese iPhone users, is effectively paralyzed with employees barred from ...
SA is ranked 99th out of 165 countries in the annual Fraser report, demonstrating a downward trend from 2000
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Outside rescuers weren’t allowed entry into the 6.8-magnitude quake’s epicentre to help
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
SA’s ranking in terms of economic freedom in the world declined in 2020, the year when the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions were prevalent around the globe.
Its ranking fell to 99th out of 165 countries measured in the Fraser Institute of Canada’s Economic Freedom of the World: 2022 Annual Report, released Thursday in SA by the Free Market Foundation (FMF). This continued a downward trend in economic freedom from 2000 when SA was ranked 47th. In 2019, SA was ranked 93rd...
