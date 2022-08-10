Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
What could SA, and the rest of Africa, possibly get from Russia? What we do know is that measures by Ukraine’s allies to coerce countries like SA to side with them could end up having the opposite effect.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor complained during a seminar at her department in Pretoria last week that diplomats in some Nato countries are dealing with SA — and Africa in general — in “very patronising ways”...
CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why SA is prepared to risk so much for Russia
Russia’s charm offensive on the continent continues as it seeks friends and trading partners
