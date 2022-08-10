×

Opinion

CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why SA is prepared to risk so much for Russia

Russia’s charm offensive on the continent continues as it seeks friends and trading partners

10 August 2022 - 15:09 Carien Du Plessis

What could SA, and the rest of Africa, possibly get from Russia? What we do know is that measures by Ukraine’s allies to coerce countries like SA to side with them could end up having the opposite effect.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor complained during a seminar at her department in Pretoria last week that diplomats in some Nato countries are dealing with SA — and Africa in general — in “very patronising ways”...

