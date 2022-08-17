UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Thinly traded and untapped markets give forward-looking international investors first-mover advantage
Agriculture department warns use of meat-related terms breach regulations
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
This is the steepest fall in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Defence ministry says India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries will also take part
New Zealand Rugby sticks with him and appoints strategist Joe Schmidt to support him
KHAYA SITHOLE: Telkom sale is a hot potato for Ramaphosa
Political elites linked to MTN and his brother-in-law’s ownership of Rain will create a political minefield
Twenty-five years ago the government opened up to the idea of privatising state assets by selling a 30% stake in Telkom to the Thintana group. The big idea was to illustrate the new ANC government’s embrace of big international capital, and also to secure a windfall from the sale of the stake.
At that stage the world of communications was still dominated by fixed-line operators like Telkom, even though the advance of mobile operators was slowly gathering steam across the globe. Since then the evolution of Telkom from a monolithic business to an agile operator able to compete with its bigger rivals — MTN and Vodacom — has been a story of steady progress...
