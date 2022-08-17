×

GUGU LOURIE: MTN’s battle for Telkom is actually no contest

Firm offers from Rain and Toto, should they arrive at all, are probably little more than distractions and lacking in transparency

17 August 2022 - 14:30 GUGU LOURIE

There are now three entities vying for a lucrative stake in Telkom — MTN, Rain and Toto Consortium — but I suspect two of them will turn out to be damp squibs. 

After a public dressing down by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) for announcing a possible R40bn deal without the regulator’s prior approval, Rain, SA’s data-only network operator, said it intends to submit a formal merger proposal to the board of the partial state-owned entity in “due course”...

