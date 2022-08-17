UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
There are now three entities vying for a lucrative stake in Telkom — MTN, Rain and Toto Consortium — but I suspect two of them will turn out to be damp squibs.
After a public dressing down by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) for announcing a possible R40bn deal without the regulator’s prior approval, Rain, SA’s data-only network operator, said it intends to submit a formal merger proposal to the board of the partial state-owned entity in “due course”...
GUGU LOURIE: MTN’s battle for Telkom is actually no contest
Firm offers from Rain and Toto, should they arrive at all, are probably little more than distractions and lacking in transparency
