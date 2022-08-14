Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
Telecoms company Rain said it will engage regulators after being reprimanded by the Takeover Regulation Panel when it announced it was exploring a possible R40bn tie-up with Telkom.
The high-speed network operator, partly owned by businessman and former CEO of First Rand, Paul Harris, and Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, surprised markets when it started a bidding war over Telkom, which is the subject of a formal offer from MTN to buy its entire business. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Battle over Telkom heats up
Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
Telecoms company Rain said it will engage regulators after being reprimanded by the Takeover Regulation Panel when it announced it was exploring a possible R40bn tie-up with Telkom.
The high-speed network operator, partly owned by businessman and former CEO of First Rand, Paul Harris, and Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, surprised markets when it started a bidding war over Telkom, which is the subject of a formal offer from MTN to buy its entire business. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.