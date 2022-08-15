NEVA MAKGETLA: Disrupting inherited systems to expand the middle class

Traders are waiting for Iran’s response to a nuclear deal proposal that could raise the country’s exports
SA is not getting the basics of reliable trade infrastructure right and this means the country’s fiscus will be more fragile in future.
Numsa is waiting for the strike certificate to be issued and in the meantime is mobilising members for a total shut down of all smelters at Samancor
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
The continuous selling of units is helping the company to reduce its high debt levels
An employee at the Kruger National Park opened a case at the Skukuza police station in Mpumalanga
Former CEO Mike Metz stepped down from the helm on his 65th birthday, but will stay on in an advisory capacity
By converting farmland into sustainably managed rangeland to create a wildlife conservancy where cattle and wild animals can coexist, eco-tourism provides jobs for local people
Chelsea coach plays down clashes with Spurs counterpart saying heat was on everywhere
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
By definition, overcoming SA’s notoriously profound inequality requires that we grow the middle class. But what does that actually mean? “Middle class” is not a technical economics term, and in SA as in most countries the comfortable lifestyle portrayed in most TV shows is only available to the very wealthy.
It helps to analyse the differences between broad classes defined by SA’s actual income distribution. In line with Gabriel Palma’s approach, the poorest 50% of households — almost 9-million families — can be compared with the “middle class”, comprising the next poorest 40% (7-million), and the richest 10% (1.7-million). The analysis helps understand what it would mean for the poorest households to approach middle-class living conditions, above all by vastly increasing their economic opportunities. ..
NEVA MAKGETLA: Disrupting inherited systems to expand the middle class
Building greater equality requires improving education in working-class areas and growing small formal businesses
