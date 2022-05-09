Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: We cannot minimise disruption any more, just learn to manage it Inequality at home remains the biggest challenge, before we can deal with global ones B L Premium

It seems we are condemned to live in interesting times. Both nationally and globally a long-run structural transition has emerged, with attendant crises in several dimensions.

For SA, as an unequal democracy, coming up with a coherent response is inevitably difficult. It has to start with greater efforts to unpick the new realities in order to guide effective policy responses...