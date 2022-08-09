×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: Cutting carbon footprint is vital to living within the planet’s means

As Eskom emits about 42% of SA’s greenhouse gasses, the burden falls on the private sector

BL Premium
09 August 2022 - 16:27

Between my previous column and this one, an important yet largely overlooked milestone slipped by the public conscience: global “Earth Overshoot Day”, which marks the date when humanity has used all the biological resources earth regenerates during the entire year. This year, the largely unheralded day fell on June 28 globally, but on June 1 for SA. 

A finite planet produces a finite amount of resources sustainably. There are only so many hectares of land to be farmed or mined, or so many square kilometres of ocean to be fished at a sustainable rate each year. This is what is known as our ecological footprint...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.