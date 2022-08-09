GRAY MAGUIRE: Cutting carbon footprint is vital to living within the planet’s means

Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
The new rules that give effect to the Section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018
Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
Data underscores the industrial snags testing the aerospace industry
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Labour costs surge, outstripping the Fed’s inflation goal by nearly five times
The 21-year-old did not crack a chance to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s event at Ascot
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Between my previous column and this one, an important yet largely overlooked milestone slipped by the public conscience: global “Earth Overshoot Day”, which marks the date when humanity has used all the biological resources earth regenerates during the entire year. This year, the largely unheralded day fell on June 28 globally, but on June 1 for SA.
A finite planet produces a finite amount of resources sustainably. There are only so many hectares of land to be farmed or mined, or so many square kilometres of ocean to be fished at a sustainable rate each year. This is what is known as our ecological footprint...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Cutting carbon footprint is vital to living within the planet’s means
As Eskom emits about 42% of SA’s greenhouse gasses, the burden falls on the private sector
Between my previous column and this one, an important yet largely overlooked milestone slipped by the public conscience: global “Earth Overshoot Day”, which marks the date when humanity has used all the biological resources earth regenerates during the entire year. This year, the largely unheralded day fell on June 28 globally, but on June 1 for SA.
A finite planet produces a finite amount of resources sustainably. There are only so many hectares of land to be farmed or mined, or so many square kilometres of ocean to be fished at a sustainable rate each year. This is what is known as our ecological footprint...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.