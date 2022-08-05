US employment data is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 250,000 jobs in July
Friday, August 5 2022
In last week’s column, I introduced the recent termination of Standard Bank’s sponsorship of the National Jazz Festival as an instructive “case study” in arts patronage. This week, I will share insights from interviews with festival director Alan Webster and with Desiree Pooe, head of sponsorships at Standard Bank.
The announcement of the lender’s change in direction before the National Arts Festival (NAF) in June signalled the end of a mutually beneficial relationship that went back to 1998. This was a few lifetimes in arts funding terms...
CHRIS THURMAN: When it comes to corporate arts funding, communication is key
After Standard Bank it will take a bold new sponsor to develop brand association with the National Jazz Festival
