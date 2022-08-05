×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: When it comes to corporate arts funding, communication is key

After Standard Bank it will take a bold new sponsor to develop brand association with the National Jazz Festival

BL Premium
05 August 2022 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

In last week’s column, I introduced the recent termination of Standard Bank’s sponsorship of the National Jazz Festival as an instructive “case study” in arts patronage. This week, I will share insights from interviews with festival director Alan Webster and with Desiree Pooe, head of sponsorships at Standard Bank.

The announcement of the lender’s change in direction before the National Arts Festival (NAF) in June signalled the end of a mutually beneficial relationship that went back to 1998. This was a few lifetimes in arts funding terms...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.