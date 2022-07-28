×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Imagine a country guided by obsession with the people’s quality of life

The best elements of Songezo Zibi's absorbing book lie in its analysis of what has gone wrong and why, writes John Fraser

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:05 John Fraser

Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto: A New Vision for SA is an excellent, riveting but deeply disturbing book.

It shows how the dream of a Rainbow Nation has turned into a political and economic nightmare under an inept and corrupt ANC. As one would expect from a former Business Day editor, it is clearly written, well researched and well argued. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.