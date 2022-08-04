HILARY JOFFE: Ramaphosa plays roulette in flawed ‘grand compact’

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
Baldwin Neshunzhi says former spy boss’s call surprised him as public protector did not complain to him about his work
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Lender expects headline profit to rise as much as 32% in the six months to end-June
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
The trouble with the president’s social compact aspirations is not so much that he has missed his own 100-day deadline, but more that the whole concept is fundamentally flawed. And the draft compact document, which has been widely leaked, just serves to highlight those flaws.
First of these is that the partners to the proposed compact are not equal. That is, some of them matter a great deal to the economic outcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is trying to achieve; some of them don’t. He speaks of the grand compact he has in mind in the context of the need “to turn our economy around and create the millions of jobs needed”, as he put in his weekly newsletter last week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Ramaphosa plays roulette in flawed ‘grand compact’
Business stands to be blamed by some in the government if social compact fails
The trouble with the president’s social compact aspirations is not so much that he has missed his own 100-day deadline, but more that the whole concept is fundamentally flawed. And the draft compact document, which has been widely leaked, just serves to highlight those flaws.
First of these is that the partners to the proposed compact are not equal. That is, some of them matter a great deal to the economic outcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is trying to achieve; some of them don’t. He speaks of the grand compact he has in mind in the context of the need “to turn our economy around and create the millions of jobs needed”, as he put in his weekly newsletter last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.