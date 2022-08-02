YACOOB ABBA OMAR: The ANC lives and leads — assertion or ambition?

Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
If the Employment Equity Amendment Bill becomes law, it is likely to lead to a great deal of litigation
Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
CEO Greg Norman chides PGA Tour as ‘monopoly’ some of whose sponsors have Saudi clients
Wherever possible, panel beaters will repair rather than replace parts
“The ANC lives. The ANC leads.” With these words ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his party’s 2022 policy conference. Given the speculation swirling around the governing party about it being on a downward spiral to oblivion, the reiteration of those two slogans could be seen as both an assertion and an aspiration.
At the core of this vision, Ramaphosa asserted, was the process of renewal. This is a process I am particularly concerned with as a member of the ANC’s renewal commission, and which I spent much time understanding on a June visit to Berlin, made possible by Germany's Frederick Ebert Stiftung...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: The ANC lives and leads — assertion or ambition?
Germany’s SDP shows the value of analysing failings in a broad rank-and-file exercise
“The ANC lives. The ANC leads.” With these words ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his party’s 2022 policy conference. Given the speculation swirling around the governing party about it being on a downward spiral to oblivion, the reiteration of those two slogans could be seen as both an assertion and an aspiration.
At the core of this vision, Ramaphosa asserted, was the process of renewal. This is a process I am particularly concerned with as a member of the ANC’s renewal commission, and which I spent much time understanding on a June visit to Berlin, made possible by Germany's Frederick Ebert Stiftung...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.