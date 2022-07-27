Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Eben Sadie has been making waves — some tsunami-like, others persistent ripples — in the Cape wine industry for close to a quarter of a century.
I first met him in 1998 as the founding winemaker of the Spice Route winery outside Malmesbury. At the time the operation was a joint venture between current owner Charles Back, Gyles Webb, John Platter and Jabulani Ntshangase. Clearly his nascent talents were evident to the wine-savvy shareholders. Within a few years he had moved on, setting up Sadie Family Wines, an enterprise that has been instrumental in redefining Cape wine — and its image abroad — in a way that no other producer or cellar can begin to rival...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Acclaimed Eben Sadie continues to blaze trails at home and abroad
Pioneering vintner’s creations have become a defining feature of the modern Cape fine wine industry
