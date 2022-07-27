×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Acclaimed Eben Sadie continues to blaze trails at home and abroad

Pioneering vintner’s creations have become a defining feature of the modern Cape fine wine industry

BL Premium
27 July 2022 - 05:00

Eben Sadie has been making waves — some tsunami-like, others persistent ripples — in the Cape wine industry for close to a quarter of a century.

I first met him in 1998 as the founding winemaker of the Spice Route winery outside Malmesbury. At the time the operation was a joint venture between current owner Charles Back, Gyles Webb, John Platter and Jabulani Ntshangase. Clearly his nascent talents were evident to the wine-savvy shareholders. Within a few years he had moved on, setting up Sadie Family Wines, an enterprise that has been instrumental in redefining Cape wine — and its image abroad — in a way that no other producer or cellar can begin to rival...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.