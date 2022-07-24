Reserve Bank gets flak for rate decision — but some call it the right move
SA is not immune to the risks of managing rising inflation
Amanda Rogaly is the founder of this parenting portal
The UK is conducting the world’s biggest four-day working week trial, with more than 70 companies taking part. It is based on a 100-80-100 model, which translates into 100% pay for 80% of the time, and the commitment of 100% productivity.
“The five-day working week is a relic of the past and more and more companies and countries are realising the value of introducing a four-day working week. The advantages are ample for organisations, employees and the environment,” says Seugnet van den Berg, a founding partner at Bizmod...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to... assess the advantages of a four-day week
The advantages of a four-day week for organisations, employees and the environment speak for themselves, says expert
The UK is conducting the world’s biggest four-day working week trial, with more than 70 companies taking part. It is based on a 100-80-100 model, which translates into 100% pay for 80% of the time, and the commitment of 100% productivity.
“The five-day working week is a relic of the past and more and more companies and countries are realising the value of introducing a four-day working week. The advantages are ample for organisations, employees and the environment,” says Seugnet van den Berg, a founding partner at Bizmod...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.