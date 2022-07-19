The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
In today’s world, the billions of daily online interactions between individuals, corporations, gadgets, data, and processes have given rise to new economic activity known as the “digital economy”. It is built on a foundation of hyperconnectivity, which is enabled by the internet, mobile devices and smart sensors.
Traditionally held views about how businesses are started, how they interact with one another, and how customers receive services, information and products are being challenged by the digital economy...
JOHAN STEYN: In the digital economy, only the fittest will survive
Technology-first new market entrants are challenging established firms in almost all sectors of the global economy
