Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Amazon meet Africa: the promise of and barriers to the giant e-tailer’s localisation plans Amazon’s arrival will be the death of other online retailers and their salvation too, and it seems the appetite is a mixed bag B L Premium

Amazon is coming to SA … and Nigeria (plus Belgium, Chile and Colombia) in 2023. There was no grand announcement, no press launch with obligatory platters and name tags. Amazon has been robbed of the chance to break the news directly thanks to an ignoble leak of a report seen by Business Insider, which went on to tell the world that which has been inevitable for years: Amazon cometh.

And, of course, we mean Amazon’s e-commerce marketplace, since technically the Amazon group has had a presence in SA for a while. Between Amazon Web Services and other functions, the number of SA residents on the Amazon payroll is about 7,000 and growing...