ISAAH MHLANGA: State must act in the best interest of the economy

China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018
Even if the opposition United Patriotic wins against all odds, it will inherit the forces that has been keeping democracy in check in Angola
Standard Bank’s CEO says SA’s potential financial greylisting would cause the rand to weaken, and inflation and interest rates to spike
Paul Mashatile releases conference guidelines that effectively shut the door on Ace Magashule
Tesla boss is likely to come under scrutiny for stream of comments on deal that went sour
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the US, according to Downdetector
Battle between North and South may hinge again on last-gasp efforts in Cape Town, writes Kevin McCallum
Car makers are working to provide more sustainable solutions, from the way our cars are powered to the materials we find inside
Headline US consumer price inflation reached 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981, beating expectations of 8.8%. Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile components such as food and energy, also beat expectations to record an annual rate of 5.9%. If there was ever any doubt that the world is now in a high inflation regime these figures should remove it.
With the highest inflation in four decades there are other multiyear firsts. The dollar has reached parity with the euro for the first time in 20 years. The US Fed has so far hiked policy rates by 150 basis to 1.5%, the last hike in June being a larger than normal 75 basis points, something not seen in many years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: State must act in the best interest of the economy
Headline US consumer price inflation reached 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981, beating expectations of 8.8%. Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile components such as food and energy, also beat expectations to record an annual rate of 5.9%. If there was ever any doubt that the world is now in a high inflation regime these figures should remove it.
With the highest inflation in four decades there are other multiyear firsts. The dollar has reached parity with the euro for the first time in 20 years. The US Fed has so far hiked policy rates by 150 basis to 1.5%, the last hike in June being a larger than normal 75 basis points, something not seen in many years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.