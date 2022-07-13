IMF warns gas disruptions could plunge many economies into recession

Brent is down sharply since hitting $139 in March
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Maropene Ramokgopa rejects talk that her appointment is to do Cyril Ramaphosa’s bidding and says her credentials speak for themselves .
Abdurrahim Bux to take the reins as Colyn moves to another post at company formerly known as Imbalie Beauty
Boundaries between the crypto world and the traditional financial system will increasingly become blurred, posing significant risk to financial markets
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
US president greeted as an old friend on arrival in Israel but faces tough talks with other leaders in the region
The location, as well as his record at St Andrews and in Majors make SA’s top-ranked player a realistic choice for winner
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
Nusa Dua — The global economic outlook remains extremely uncertain, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday, warning that further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into recession.
In a blog published ahead of this week’s meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said Russia’s war in Ukraine had darkened the economic outlook significantly, and the IMF was poised to downgrade its outlook for 2022 and 2023.
Last week, Georgieva said the fund would scale back its previous forecast for 3.6% growth in 2022 for the third time this year and said she could not rule out a recession in 2023. New numbers are due out later in July, after a downward revision of nearly a full percentage point in April.
Georgieva said the war was causing a worsening human tragedy while related commodity shocks were slowing growth and driving up prices, worsening a cost-of-living crisis that threatened to drive an additional 71-million people into extreme poverty.
“Countries must do everything in their power to bring down high inflation ... because persistently high inflation could sink the recovery and further damage living standards, particularly for the vulnerable,” she said, adding that rising concerns over food and energy supplies also elevated the risks of social instability.
To avoid further hunger, malnutrition and migration, wealthier countries should provide urgent support for those in need through new bilateral and multilateral funding, as well as reversing recent restrictions on food exports, Georgieva said.
Most central banks would need to continue to tighten monetary policy decisively, especially in countries where inflation expectations were starting to de-anchor. Without action, she said, those countries could face a “destructive wage-price spiral” that would require more forceful monetary tightening, with even more harm to growth and employment.
Policymakers should also be ready to use foreign exchange interventions or capital flow management measures where external shocks were so disruptive that they could not be absorbed by flexible foreign exchange rates alone, Georgieva wrote.
Countries with high debt levels should reduce reliance on foreign currency borrowing and scale back fiscal spending to reduce the burden of increasingly expensive borrowing.
But she said urgent efforts were also needed to reduce debt, especially in emerging and developing economies with high foreign exchange liabilities, noting that about 30% of emerging market countries and 60% of low-income nations were now in or near debt distress.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
IMF warns gas disruptions could plunge many economies into recession
IMF is poised to downgrade its outlook for 2022 and 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine darkens the economic outlook
Nusa Dua — The global economic outlook remains extremely uncertain, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday, warning that further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into recession.
In a blog published ahead of this week’s meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said Russia’s war in Ukraine had darkened the economic outlook significantly, and the IMF was poised to downgrade its outlook for 2022 and 2023.
Last week, Georgieva said the fund would scale back its previous forecast for 3.6% growth in 2022 for the third time this year and said she could not rule out a recession in 2023. New numbers are due out later in July, after a downward revision of nearly a full percentage point in April.
Georgieva said the war was causing a worsening human tragedy while related commodity shocks were slowing growth and driving up prices, worsening a cost-of-living crisis that threatened to drive an additional 71-million people into extreme poverty.
“Countries must do everything in their power to bring down high inflation ... because persistently high inflation could sink the recovery and further damage living standards, particularly for the vulnerable,” she said, adding that rising concerns over food and energy supplies also elevated the risks of social instability.
To avoid further hunger, malnutrition and migration, wealthier countries should provide urgent support for those in need through new bilateral and multilateral funding, as well as reversing recent restrictions on food exports, Georgieva said.
Most central banks would need to continue to tighten monetary policy decisively, especially in countries where inflation expectations were starting to de-anchor. Without action, she said, those countries could face a “destructive wage-price spiral” that would require more forceful monetary tightening, with even more harm to growth and employment.
Policymakers should also be ready to use foreign exchange interventions or capital flow management measures where external shocks were so disruptive that they could not be absorbed by flexible foreign exchange rates alone, Georgieva wrote.
Countries with high debt levels should reduce reliance on foreign currency borrowing and scale back fiscal spending to reduce the burden of increasingly expensive borrowing.
But she said urgent efforts were also needed to reduce debt, especially in emerging and developing economies with high foreign exchange liabilities, noting that about 30% of emerging market countries and 60% of low-income nations were now in or near debt distress.
Reuters
French finance minister warns Europe of total cut-off of Russian gas
Germany issues ‘profit warning’ as imports exceed exports for first time in 30 years
Norway approves higher gas output at offshore fields
Food export bans in about 20 countries send prices soaring
Ghana’s quarterly growth halves as inflation and debt hammer economy
Malawi requested four-year credit facility, says IMF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why Sri Lanka sank into a crisis
‘Grave danger’ of financial grey-listing
Africa needs $424bn to recover from Covid-19 devastation
UN wants cash handouts to ease cost-of-living crisis in poor nations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.