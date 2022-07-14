China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018
The online news publication New Frame suspended operations last week when its funder, Jamaican-American tech magnate Roy Singham, unexpectedly pulled the plug.
New Frame described itself as a social justice publication, rooted in the “values of the best of the left and to give due weight and dignity to the lives and struggles of ordinary people”. It said it was broadly pro-worker and pan-African in outlook. It also prided itself on high journalism standards — “We chase quality, not clicks” was its slogan...
ANTON HARBER: New Frame’s demise illustrates a pitfall of philanthropic funding
When times get tough or a funder loses interest, a publication can disappear overnight
