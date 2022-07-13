×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Transnet signs loan deal with international banks worth over R25bn

Transnet says it will use the loan to fund its expansion projects and refinance existing debt

13 July 2022 - 13:00 Nelson Banya
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

State-owned rail firm Transnet has agreed to a five-year loan worth $1.5bn (about R25.4bn) with a group of international lenders led by Deutsche Bank in its biggest funding transaction in seven years.

Poor maintenance, a lack of spare parts for trains, copper cable theft and vandalism have disrupted Transnet’s freight rail services.

It reported a 14% decline in volumes hauled in its last financial year.

In April, Transnet declared force majeure, saying its capacity to provide services to mineral exporters was constrained by a lack of locomotives, large-scale theft of copper cables and vandalism of infrastructure.

Transnet will use the loan to fund its expansion projects and refinance existing debt, it said late on Tuesday.

“This is a significant milestone to stabilise Transnet’s liquidity position in support of our financial sustainability,” said Transnet group CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini.

The first draw-down of $685m (about R1.1bn) is scheduled for later in July, Transnet said.

Africa Finance Corporation, African Export-Import Bank and Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank were involved in the syndicated loan transaction alongside Deutsche Bank.

Last week, Transnet issued a veiled threat to coal exporters that had not agreed to amend transportation contracts after its declaration of force majeure in April. 

Reuters

CLAIRE BISSEKER: With supportive global factors fading, SA’s vulnerabilities are exposed again

Commentators are beginning to agree that the country is fiscally unsustainable, writes Claire Bisseker
Opinion
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Briefing on last year’s unrest shows government is out of its depth

SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Opinion
23 hours ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Mantashe’s Orwellian doublespeak about just transition is repulsive

Minister backs solutions perpetuating wealth flows to well-connected elites at the expense of the ‘communities’” he purports to serve
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for ...
National / Labour
2.
Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency ...
National
3.
‘Unscrupulous’ officials issue thousands of ...
National
4.
SIU arrests former employees of Eskom contractor
National
5.
Cosatu takes aim at vaccine mandates
National / Labour

Related Articles

Transnet in talks for new contracts after lifting force majeure

National

Transnet lifts force majeure on nine coal exporters

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.