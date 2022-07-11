×

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Bottoms up — to cleanse the spirit of all the anniversaries

11 July 2022 - 19:25 Tom Eaton

The anniversaries continue to drift past like the sooty pages of a daily planner burnt in a house fire, swirling gently in the breeze.

Some still smell more sulphurous than others. At the weekend the press marked the first anniversary of the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the shocking violence of a year ago standing in absurd relief to the almost total silence from the state about how it happened, who was responsible and what the plan is when the inevitable food riots come...

