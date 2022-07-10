Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
There is a need to create an enabling business environment by developing digital skills and technologies
The project could lead to the development of new treatments for diseases such as malaria, TB and HIV
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Stock are likely to freefall if the Tesla CEO gets his way, while the company will be run by an unpredictable owner if it prevails
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Total number of aspirant contenders in race to be Britain’s next prime minister rises to 10
Trainer chides top jockey’s ride on Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup
The next time you’re tempted to get a new car soon after buying the one you have, consider holding on for another year or two
Eskom announced over the weekend that it would have to continue implementing stage 3 and 4 load-shedding during peak hours at least until Friday as the state-owned power company continues to struggle with breakdowns at its ageing power stations and a maintenance backlog caused by unlawful strikes at the utility this month
SA has experienced the worst load-shedding this year since the country first became aware that Eskom’s power plants were falling apart back in 2008. Eskom management has long warned that an additional 6,000MW of generation capacity is needed if it is to stabilise the power grid and carry out long-overdue maintenance...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA waits for Ramaphosa to act on energy crisis
