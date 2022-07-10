×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA waits for Ramaphosa to act on energy crisis

As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis

10 July 2022 - 18:15 Hajra Omarjee

Eskom announced over the weekend that it would have to continue implementing stage 3 and 4 load-shedding during peak hours at least until Friday as the state-owned power company continues to struggle with breakdowns at its ageing power stations and a maintenance backlog caused by unlawful strikes at the utility this month

SA has experienced the worst load-shedding this year since the country first became aware that Eskom’s power plants were falling apart back in 2008. Eskom management has long warned that an additional 6,000MW of generation capacity is needed if it is to stabilise the power grid and carry out long-overdue maintenance...

