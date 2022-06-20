Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: It’s not a Watergate moment, with the politburo waiting in the wings Machiavelli would be outraged if this showdown with Ramaphosa was saddled with his name B L Premium

When the ANC’s obituary is written it will surely include the delicious irony of these final, ham-fisted attempts to recall Cyril Ramaphosa and wrench back control of the patronage machine: in the end, the party was so incompetent it couldn’t even put together a half-decent smear campaign.

At least one essay has described the ongoing showdown between Ramaphosa and the “radical economic obliteration” faction as “Machiavellian”, which is utterly libellous — to Machiavelli. What we’ve seen so far has been straight out of a Coen brothers comedy, complete with alleged masterminds blowing their loot on diamond teeth...