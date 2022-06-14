JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA constitution’s ‘nutritional value’ dependent on wealth and municipality

We all live and work within the boundaries of a municipality, where all economic activity takes place. Local government, which the constitution enjoins to promote social and economic development, is therefore the closest thing we have to a democratic staple.

But it’s a staple that fails to provide “nutritional value”. Of course, the staple’s nutritional value varies depending on which part of the country you live in. The nutritional value is relatively better in the suburbs of major cities and gets progressively worse as you move to the townships, small towns, squatter camps and rural villages. Wealth is also a big determining factor. The wealthier you are, the more options you have of buying yourself a better life.

Expect more misery

Unfortunately, this means all the lofty promises President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet colleagues make about improving the lot of the majority of South Africans will amount to nothing unless municipalities up their game. Take Bela Bela, which lies on the southern side of the Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo, bordering Gauteng on the south and southeast and Northwest on the west. It is located just over a 100km from Pretoria, the country’s administrative capital.

Most of the people of Bela Bela have had to make do with the municipality’s poor nutritional offering. But they have maintained their sense of humour. They named the biggest of the six informal settlements in the area after Jacob Zuma, no doubt in honour of his sterling contribution to the upliftment of their community. The Zuma informal settlement is built on wetlands. They will no doubt bestow a similar honour on Ramaphosa, whose Phala Phala game farm is some 43km west of their CBD.

Reading the latest iteration of Bela Bela’s integrated development plan (IDP) shows why their municipality’s performance isn’t about to improve any time soon. The IDP is the municipality’s development promise to residents for the council’s term of office due to end in 2026.