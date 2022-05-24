Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: ‘Kind of Blue’ offers lessons in flow and teamwork Miles Davis’s approach to music making shows that tradition or culture is the mortal enemy of innovation B L Premium

The making of Kind of Blue, the iconic jazz album by American trumpeter Miles Davis, contains a rich seam of lessons about innovation — how to structure and enable it to thrive.

The lessons from the making of the best-selling jazz album of all time, and Davis’s overall approach to music making, include the need for an idea upon which innovation will be built, and the selection of the right team to turn that idea into something workable. The right team must also be given a relatively free hand, a notable Davis trait. He would give his band a few pointers and expect it to get on with it...