BRIAN KANTOR: Working from home will work out well

A growing number of employers insist that their employees come back to their workplaces. Elon Musk has demanded that Tesla and SpaceX staff spend at least 40 hours a week in the office, and that those who don’t want to “should pretend to work somewhere else”. He also wrote that “Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth; this will not happen by phoning it in”. Many other firms feel the same.

However, working from home is an option, not a compulsion. And while modern technology has made it possible for more to do so than ever before, it is not as if working from home was unknown in the past. Many writers, composers, artists, weavers, sewers and bakers worked from home long before the gig workers who congregate at internet cafes today. ..