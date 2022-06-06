MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Separating ‘fringe’ and ‘mainstream’ wines points to false dichotomy
When it comes to taste and innovation, there appears to be a lack of clear battle lines
06 June 2022 - 19:42
The subject of “mainstream” vs “fringe” wines (and wine styles) is neither new, nor uniquely South African, but it does seem to dominate discourse about Cape wine.
This may be because there are very few specialist publications and their contributors are overwhelmingly focused on “fringe” products; it may also be because it is easier to discuss the nuances of edgy wines than it is to record the vintage variations of mainstream products...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now