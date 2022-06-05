Careers My brilliant career: Delving into the strangeness of the human mind Christopher Szabo is a psychiatrist and an honorary professor in the department of psychiatry at Wits University and an emeritus professor in its faculty of health sciences B L Premium

What do psychiatrists do and how are they different to psychologists?

A psychiatrist is a qualified medical doctor who after completing an MBBCh spends a further four years in specialist training in psychiatry (post-internship and community service)...