KEVIN McCALLUM: From Depp to Djokovic, and all the other things I won’t miss about this week
Eight South Africans are among the 42 golfers playing for Saudi Arabia’s blood money
02 June 2022 - 15:28
There are many things that ended this week that I won’t miss. The Heard-Depp trial and its overanalysis, the abusive and childish slap-downs, the legions picking sides and asking me to do the same.
I won’t miss Novak Djokovic at the French Open and his dumb-ass, self-absorbed views on life. Thank you, Rafael Nadal, for pushing yourself to the limit to ensure this weekend will be a Novax-free zone. ..
