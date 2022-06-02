×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

KEVIN McCALLUM: From Depp to Djokovic, and all the other things I won’t miss about this week

Eight South Africans are among the 42 golfers playing for Saudi Arabia’s blood money

BL Premium
02 June 2022 - 15:28 KEVIN MCCALLUM

There are many things that ended this week that I won’t miss. The Heard-Depp trial and its overanalysis, the abusive and childish slap-downs, the legions picking sides and asking me to do the same. 

I won’t miss Novak Djokovic at the French Open and his dumb-ass, self-absorbed views on life. Thank you, Rafael Nadal, for pushing yourself to the limit to ensure this weekend will be a Novax-free zone. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now