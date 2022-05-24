Sport / Other Sport PUNT INTENDED Money may not buy class, but it can certainly lure sportsmen The LIV invitational series is another among many sporting events whose main attraction is money B L Premium

Banking more than $28m on the PGA Tour — or nearly half a billion rand — over a 20-year stretch is not enough, apparently. Well, not if your name is Louis Oosthuizen and rumours of your defection to the controversial Saudi-backed tour are true.

The man who twice turned down invitations to play at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics for the honour of representing SA is overtly chasing the money, according to reports. Even if it is dripping in oil and tainted with blood...