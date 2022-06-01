Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: 4IR? How about we start with jobs for the youth? Stats SA numbers show that unemployment is highest among those aged 15 to 24 years — 63.9% — and rising B L Premium

At the weekend, I was chilling in Kosmosdal at my cousin Derrick’s house when we were rudely interrupted by a stranger at the gate.

The stranger yelled: “Are you going to open for me any time soon so I can join your party or whatever?”..