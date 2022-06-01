GUGU LOURIE: 4IR? How about we start with jobs for the youth?
Stats SA numbers show that unemployment is highest among those aged 15 to 24 years — 63.9% — and rising
01 June 2022 - 18:19
At the weekend, I was chilling in Kosmosdal at my cousin Derrick’s house when we were rudely interrupted by a stranger at the gate.
The stranger yelled: “Are you going to open for me any time soon so I can join your party or whatever?”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now