Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A small move can help job creation

It will take minister five minutes to decouple small businesses from bargaining councils

10 May 2022 - 17:30
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

Thank you to Duma Gqubule for outlining the plethora of plans, speeches and structures set up by the governing party, sham structures that have clearly created few jobs if any (“Jobs programmes are pointless when the economy is running on empty”, May 9).

Every quarter for the past decade we have shed jobs, particularly among the youth. It is clear that it can’t be business as usual going forward. It is also clear that the ANC will not be able to intervene to change the regulatory structures which, it has to be recognised, are a handbrake to job creation. Economists tell us continually it is the small business sector that should be absorbing the unemployed youth, most of whom have few skills. 

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that we need to restructure our labour laws and regulations to ease the business environment for small businesses. This will cost nothing but will immediately translate to small business owners looking to expand employment opportunities.

It would take the employment & labour minister five minutes to decouple small business from the bargaining councils. This can be done by way of regulation. This small move would have a continuing beneficial effect on job creation. It is my guess that it would create thousands of jobs in the first month.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

DUMA GQUBULE: Jobs programmes are pointless when the economy is running on empty

The government must stop raising the hopes of young people and rather focus on fixing the system
Opinion
1 day ago

